Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 76.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,284,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,530,000 after acquiring an additional 556,894 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.4% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,309,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,003,000 after acquiring an additional 537,047 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11,659.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 482,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,069,000 after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,538,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $147.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.60. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $148.71.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.