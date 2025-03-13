Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Down 65.8% in February

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the February 13th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Telia Company AB (publ)

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

