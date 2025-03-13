Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Target Price at $311.41

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.41.

FLUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total value of $6,556,072.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,784,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,791,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $234.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,064.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.78. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

