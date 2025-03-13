Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,701 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.35% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -115.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $70.81.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,617,769.72. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,711.50. This trade represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $584,869. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

