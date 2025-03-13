Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Knife River by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Knife River by 13.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Knife River by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Knife River by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Knife River by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Knife River Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $89.21 on Thursday. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $66.13 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

