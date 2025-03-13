Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Complete Solaria Stock Up 4.7 %
In other news, Director Adam Gishen sold 100,000 shares of Complete Solaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,387.20. The trade was a 37.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Complete Solaria by 57.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Complete Solaria during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Complete Solaria by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
