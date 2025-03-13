Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3,553.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,555 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

