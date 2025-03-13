Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $296,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.