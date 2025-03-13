FY2024 Earnings Forecast for WWR Issued By HC Wainwright

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Westwater Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Westwater Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwater Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Westwater Resources Price Performance

WWR stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.61. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terence James Cryan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 446,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,079.22. This represents a 12.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwater Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westwater Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Westwater Resources by 536.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 83,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Westwater Resources by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Westwater Resources by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

