Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 15,009 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,478.21. This trade represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

