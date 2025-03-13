Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 97 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after acquiring an additional 160,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,203,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,911,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $185.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.72 and its 200-day moving average is $180.54.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

