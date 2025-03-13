Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.56% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $599.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

