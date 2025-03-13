Q1 Earnings Forecast for Zymeworks Issued By Lifesci Capital

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Zhu anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Zymeworks Stock Up 5.0 %

ZYME opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 781.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 480.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $316,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,935.72. This trade represents a 58.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 16,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $240,030.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,720,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,686,987.78. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 603,539 shares of company stock worth $8,384,708 and sold 89,601 shares worth $1,336,847. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

