Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:FRX Q1 Earnings

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Separately, Stephens raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of FRX opened at C$9.26 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$15.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.58 million, a PE ratio of -156.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.87 per share, with a total value of C$96,840.00. Insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $196,017 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

