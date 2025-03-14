Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 129.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Melius Research upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 825,662 shares of company stock worth $100,414,453 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average is $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.