Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cybin from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cybin from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Cybin Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBN. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cybin by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 930,097 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the 4th quarter worth $7,938,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin in the 4th quarter worth $6,477,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Cybin during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cybin
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.
