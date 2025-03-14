Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

