Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $99.11.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.