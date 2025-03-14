Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,561,000 after buying an additional 538,899 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 743,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 593,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day moving average is $140.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $150.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

