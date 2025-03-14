Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Director Sells C$260,130.00 in Stock

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Decostre sold 8,671 shares of Boralex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$260,130.00.
Boralex Stock Performance
BLX stock opened at C$29.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. Boralex Inc. has a 12-month low of C$24.40 and a 12-month high of C$36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60.
Boralex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLX
About Boralex
Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boralex
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.