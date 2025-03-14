Mina Rezk Sells 70,000 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,696,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,706.51. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $2.59 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 276.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

