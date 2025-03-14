Insider Selling: Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP Sells 11,503 Shares of Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,565.82. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Arthur Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70.

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 580.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W cut Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Informatica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Informatica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Informatica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 77,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Informatica by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

