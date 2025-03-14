TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sébastien Martel Purchases 2,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Sébastien Martel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$118.95 per share, with a total value of C$237,890.00.
TFII stock opened at C$118.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.98. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$116.50 and a 52-week high of C$220.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$169.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$188.60.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$207.43.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
