TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sébastien Martel Purchases 2,000 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Sébastien Martel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$118.95 per share, with a total value of C$237,890.00.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII stock opened at C$118.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.98. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$116.50 and a 52-week high of C$220.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$169.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$188.60.

Get TFI International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Desjardins upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from C$198.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$207.43.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.