Analyzing AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) & Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -12,594.21% -421.73% -147.54% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -362.76% -79.65%

Risk & Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $190,000.00 41.98 -$28.96 million ($0.47) -0.25 Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.29 million ($823.47) 0.00

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Windtree Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIM ImmunoTech. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AIM ImmunoTech and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

AIM ImmunoTech presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 2,270.69%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $350.00, indicating a potential upside of 16,973.17%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Windtree Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of pancreatic, renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers, as well as for myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente; Jubilant HollisterStier; Sterling Pharma Solutions; Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam; Azenova, LLC; and Alcami Corporation. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Windtree Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock. It also develops AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. In addition, it is developing aPKCi Inhibitor for the treatment of cutaneous malignancies and solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; license, development and commercialization agreement with Lee’s Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd.; license agreement with Philip Morris USA, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.