Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Down 58.3% in February

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $176,000.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 2.1 %
GUG stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 115,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,540. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Announces Dividend
