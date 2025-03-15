SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA) Announces Dividend of $0.18

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1845 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,843. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43.
About SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.