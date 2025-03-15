Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Up 97.4% in February

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 97.4% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $287,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 176,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 46,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:WIA remained flat at $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

