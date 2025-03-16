48,568 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 470,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 210,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $3,286,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.86. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.