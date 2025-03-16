AGF Management Ltd. Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NU by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after buying an additional 14,875,891 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NU by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 104.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.47.

NYSE:NU opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

