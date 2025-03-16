Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,912 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $40.15 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

