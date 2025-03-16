Centurion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.34 and its 200 day moving average is $268.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

