Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys 257 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

