Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Expands By 33.5%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,504,900 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the February 13th total of 1,127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,049.0 days.

Shares of Randstad stock remained flat at $42.50 during midday trading on Friday. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

