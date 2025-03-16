Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 828,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VVR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.13. 544,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,500. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.