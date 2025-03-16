Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 19,013 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 443,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $91,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FI opened at $214.91 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day moving average is $204.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

