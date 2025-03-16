Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 407,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

REMYY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 18,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,525. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

