Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

WRN stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.30 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Western Copper & Gold has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Western Copper & Gold by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 604,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 66,551 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

