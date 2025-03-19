Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Clean Harbors in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $194.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $186.54 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.58.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. The trade was a 4.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

