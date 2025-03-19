Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $277.89 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

SCVL stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoe Carnival declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.