Analysts Set Expectations for Edesa Biotech Q2 Earnings

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note issued on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Edesa Biotech Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.44% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

