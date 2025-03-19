Roth Capital Estimates Fathom’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fathom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Fathom’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fathom’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Fathom has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom during the third quarter worth $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen H. Murray purchased 138,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,916.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,880. This trade represents a 108.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

