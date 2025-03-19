Roth Capital Estimates Fathom’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fathom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Fathom’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fathom’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.
Fathom Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Fathom has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.37.
Institutional Trading of Fathom
Insider Activity at Fathom
In other news, Director Stephen H. Murray purchased 138,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,916.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,880. This trade represents a 108.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Fathom Company Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fathom
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.