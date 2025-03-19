Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MYR Group Q1 Earnings

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of MYR Group in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MYR Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

MYRG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

MYR Group Trading Up 3.2 %

MYR Group stock opened at $124.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $181.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

