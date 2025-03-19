HC Wainwright Has Positive View of OPKO Health Q2 Earnings

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.79 on Monday. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.42 million.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,186,477 shares in the company, valued at $313,384,121.19. This represents a 0.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 964,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,692. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

