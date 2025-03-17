GWN Securities Inc. Takes $591,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after buying an additional 1,336,676 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,108,000 after buying an additional 636,330 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $122,917,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.73 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.