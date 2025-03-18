Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,204 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Leslie’s worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Lind Value II ApS bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 344,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Up 3.1 %

LESL opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $157.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LESL. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.65 to $1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on LESL

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.