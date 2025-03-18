Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 2,127.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semrush alerts:

Insider Transactions at Semrush

In other news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $99,090.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 276,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,641.76. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $368,509.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,268,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,332,075.58. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,237 shares of company stock worth $5,101,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Capmk raised Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEMR

Semrush Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.83 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.

About Semrush

(Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.