Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Semrush were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 2,127.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Semrush
In other news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $99,090.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 276,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,641.76. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $368,509.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,268,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,332,075.58. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,237 shares of company stock worth $5,101,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on SEMR
Semrush Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.83 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Semrush
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.