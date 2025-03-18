Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,936 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1,477.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,181 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 435,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.68.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

