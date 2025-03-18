Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.9 %

SCCO opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.33 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

