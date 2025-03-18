Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 199,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 156,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Ryvyl Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ RVYL traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. 8,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 4.40. Ryvyl has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryvyl stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) by 341.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares during the quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Ryvyl worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

