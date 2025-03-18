First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $111,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KNGZ stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

